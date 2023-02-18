Kerala will receive Rs. 780 billion in payment from the Centre as GST compensation.

Kerala is expected to get Rs 780 crore in GST compensation as a result of the Centre’s decision, which was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, to pay all outstanding debts to state governments.

According to Sitharaman, ‘the full outstanding balance of GST compensation of Rs 16,982 crore will be settled as of today.’

The union minister stated that, the Center would release the money from its own funds and will recuperate it through further cess collections.

Karnataka will receive Rs 1,934 crore in GST compensation, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 2,102 crore.

Sitharaman stated last week that Kerala had not delivered the required AG’s certificate for GST compensation from 2017–18 in response to NK Premachandran MP in the Sabha.

The Center, the States, and the AG are required by law to certify the AG (accountant general).