Oppn submitted memorandum demanding fair investigation in Kanpur Dehat eviction deaths

The death of a mother-daughter duo during an anti-encroachment drive in Mandoli village in Kanpur Dehat has become the talk of the state, with the Opposition planning to raise the issue during the Assembly session, which begins next week.

The Samajwadi Party, Congress, the Left, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have decided to unite against the government.

Members of the opposition sent a memorandum to Additional Director General of Police Alok Singh, demanding a fair investigation and harsh punishment for the perpetrators.

According to former MP Subhashini Ali, despite the fact that a case was initially filed against 13 people following the death of the mother-daughter duo, authorities first arrested the bulldozer operator under duress.

‘However, the authorities failed to take action against the sub-divisional magistrate, who was the most senior officer present at the spot during the anti-encroachment drive,’ she said.

Taking a dig at the authorities, Subhashini Ali said, ‘How the fire broke out is a matter of investigation, but the duty of the officials was to douse the fire on the spot and save the woman and her daughter. Why didn’t they do that?’

She also slammed Anil Shukla Warsi, husband of UP’s women welfare minister Pratibha Shukla, for saying that women have a proclivity to set themselves on fire.

The former MP also trained guns on Pratibha Shukla, who initially accused the district magistrate on the first day of the incident before abruptly changing her stance and blaming family members.

‘The UP government must have pulled her up and asked her to soften her tone. They do not stand for the rights of the women,’ alleged Ali.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal’s state vice-president stated that the party’s national president, Jayant Chaudhary, has announced that he will raise the Kanpur-Dehat issue in Parliament.

When police, district administration, and revenue officials went to Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat to clear encroachments from a ‘gramme samaj’ land, Pramila Dikshit (45) and her 20-year-old daughter Neha were charred to death. While authorities claim they self-immolated, family and neighbours claim their hut was set on fire while the demolition was taking place.

While a two-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a magisterial inquiry into Pramila Dikshit and her daughter’s deaths.