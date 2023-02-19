166 million years old massive dinosaur footprint found off the coast of the United Kingdom’s Yorkshire

Off the coast of Yorkshire, United Kingdom, a gigantic dinosaur footprint said to have been left by a dinosaur probably squatting or resting 166 million years ago was discovered.

The largest three-toed footprint of its kind, measuring more than three feet long (80 centimetres), was unearthed in east Yorkshire county, often known as the ‘Dinosaur Coast,’ by local archaeologist Marie Woods last year.

On Thursday, the discovery’s findings were published in the Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society magazine.

‘I couldn’t believe what I was looking at, I had to do a double take. I have seen a few smaller prints when out with friends, but nothing like this. I can no longer say that ‘archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs’,’ said Woods, in a statement.

Notably, the Yorkshire coast where the discovery was made, is known for producing a number of fossils over the years including thousands of dinosaur footprints.