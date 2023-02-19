Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championship: Indian team settles for Bronze

Dubai: In badminton, Indian team settled for a bronze medal at the Asia Mixed Team Championships held in Dubai. China defeated India by ‘3-2’ in the semifinals. This is the first-ever medal for India in the continental tournament

World No. 9 H.S. Prannoy and Sindhu lost their respective singles matches. Mixed Doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto suffered defeat in straight games. Men’s doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty won game against Chinese team. India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also won their match against China.

China’s Lei Lan Xi defeated HS Prannoy by ‘13-21, 15-21’ in the semifinals. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu had suffered a ‘9-21, 21-16, 18-21’ defeat at the hands of Gao Fang Jie.

The men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty defeated Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong by ‘21-19,21-19’ and the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning by ‘21-18, 13-21, 21-19’. Mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost to Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin in just 34 minutes.