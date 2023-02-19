Authorities in this Gulf country bans movement of trucks on some roads

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has banned the movement of trucks on some roads on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The entry ban will be in force from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM. This was announced to avoid any possible traffic congestion on a number of roads in various governorates.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the Directorate of Relations and Security Information have announced that truck movement is not permitted on the roads mentioned below:

1- Main roads in Muscat Governorate.

2- Al Dakhiliyah Road (Muscat – Bidbid Bridge).

3- Al Batinah Highway (Muscat – Shinas) .

ROP urged all truck drivers to comply with the above mentioned instructions for their safety and the safety of road users.