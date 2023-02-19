CBI to question Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor case today

Nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday.

Based on recently found evidence against him, he has been requested for questioning. The summons relates to alleged corruption in the creation and application of the national capital’s excise policy. He is anticipated to leave his home around 10:30 am and is anticipated to arrive at the CBI headquarters on Lodhi Road in south Delhi by 11:00 am.

On October 17 of last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia, who also oversaw the Excise department, was questioned and his home and bank lockers were searched as part of the investigation.

In August of last year, the CBI filed a FIR in a special court against Sisodia and 14 other people under a number of Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), as well as section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with using unfair advantage to influence a public servant through dishonest or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence. Last year, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requested the CBI investigation.

Reacting to the summons, Sisodia said, ‘CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have used the full power of ED and CBI against me. The officials had raided my house, searched my bank locker but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop me. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so.’

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, said: ‘The Delhi Liquor Policy case did not involve any fraud. This is a plot to harm Manish Sisodia.’

The AAP strongly disputes the federal agency’s allegations that the Delhi government’s licencing policy for liquor traders favoured some dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.