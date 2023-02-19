Kamala Harris says Russia committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine during Munich Security Conference

Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States, accused Russia of committing ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine during the ongoing invasion on Saturday. The US has never before classified Russia’s conduct in this way.

Harris accused Russian troops of ‘gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation, execution-style deaths, beatings and electrocution’ when speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany.

The Biden administration has formally concluded that Russia has committed ‘crimes against humanity’ during the conflict, which started almost a year ago, with these accusations.

‘The US has officially found that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,’ she stated. ‘Their activities violate our shared humanity and moral principles. Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population.’

Harris further said that ‘justice must be served’ and those who have ‘perpetrated’ these crimes will be held to account.