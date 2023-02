Muscat: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Oman today. According to The Seismological Center at Sultan Qaboos University, the earthquake occurred in Duqm, Oman.

Also Read: 166 million years old massive dinosaur footprint found off the coast of the United Kingdom’s Yorkshire

The Royal Oman Police informed that they received calls from citizens reporting slight tremors. There is no immediate reports of injuries or damage so far.