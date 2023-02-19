Manish Sisodia seeks to remove disparity in tax rates, claims 18% GST on kachri papad unjustified

At a meeting of the GST Council on Saturday, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, called attention to a discrepancy in the tax rates on papad and ‘kachri’ and asked for its correction. In this regard, he also sent a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister.

In response to a clarification circular issued by the Union Finance Ministry on January 13, according to Manish Sisodia, 18% GST is now charged on papad as well as products that resemble papad, also known as kachri or ‘kachri papad.’

According to Sisodia, kachri and papad fall under the same food category. He continued, ‘In such a situation, 0% GST on papad and 18% GST on kachri are unjustified.’

He declared during the meeting that ‘this is an anomaly and it should be eliminated as soon as possible.’