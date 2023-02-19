On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary, PM Modi pays tribute

On Sunday, Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire, celebrated his birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him and said that we are inspired by his courage and emphasis on good governance.

Shivaji, who was born in 1630, is renowned for his bravery, military prowess, and leadership.

‘On the day of his Jayanti, I honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We are motivated by his bravery and emphasis on good governance’ stated PM Modi in a tweet.

Also, he posted tributes in Marathi.

An audio and video montage of the prime minister paying homage to Shivaji over the years was tagged.