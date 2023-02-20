59-year-old Australian tourist killed by a shark near a beach in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia

In the French Pacific region of New Caledonia, a shark attacked and killed a 59-year-old Australian visitor on February 19. The man was swimming near to a pontoon and was 150 metres from land when the shark attacked, according to the authorities. The incident happened in Noumea, the nation’s capital.

Two people who were sailing their boat nearby rushed to help him and brought him back to the beach where emergency services tried to save him. The man had been bitten by the shark, leaving him with severe bite wounds on both arms and his leg. He passed away right there.

Many people were in the water at the time and witnessed the incident at the Chateau-Royal beach just south of Noumea. There was a panicked rush back onto the beach and police evacuated the area.

Noumea’s mayor, Sonia Lagarde, ordered the closure of most beaches in the area and the capture of tiger sharks and bull sharks in nearby waters.

A 49-year-old swimmer was seriously injured by a shark last month, also near the Chateau-Royal beach.