Former deputy Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appointed as AICC members

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, and Sachin Pilot, his former deputy, were two of the 55 Rajasthani leaders appointed to the All India Congress Committee on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, State Unit Head Govind Singh Dotasra, Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Gujarat Congress Committee In-Charge Raghu Sharma are among the newly appointed members of the Congress in Rajasthan, according to a spokesperson.

The list also includes 20 additional ministers, including Mohan Prakash, Pawan Kheda, Neeraj Dangi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, and Sukhram Vishnoi.

There were three Congress officials missing from the list: Chairman of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Dharmendra Rathore, Minister of Urban Development Shanti Dhariwal, and Minister of Water Supply Mahesh Joshi.

Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at Gehlot’s house on September 25, but Gehlot’s MLAs did not show up. Instead, they held a separate meeting at Dhariwal’s house.

Following the meeting, the MLAs went to Assembly Speaker Joshi’s house to voice their opposition to any plans to replace Gehlot, who was at the time vying to become Congress president, with Pilot as chief minister.

Additionally, they had given Joshi their resignation letters.

The party served show-cause notices to Mahesh Joshi, the chief whip for the Congress in the assembly, Dhariwal, and Rathore in light of this ‘indiscipline.’