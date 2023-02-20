Indian actor Anil Kapoor is collaborating with ‘Marvel’ star Jeremy Renner for a new web series

Anil Kapoor, an actor from India, and Jeremy Renner, who starred in ‘Marvel,’ are working on a new web series. The actor has now officially verified the news on social media after rumours about Kapoor’s involvement in Renner’s Rennervations circulated for some time.

The Night Manager, Kapoor’s debut OTT series, debuted just a few days ago to raving acclaim. Anil Kapoor confirmed the announcement of his most recent assignment on Friday in a tweet reply to director Shekhar Kapur. The actor was responding to director Shekhar Kapur, with whom he had collaborated on the seminal movie Mr. India in 1987.

‘Amazing how the actor in Anil Kapoor evolves with everything he does. And OTT allows him to explore what theatrical cinema never did. What’s next Anil? Hope it’s international?’ the filmmaker tweeted on Friday about The Night Manager.

Anil Kapoor replied to Shekhar Kapur’s tweet, ‘You’re too kind, Shekhar. OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what’s next international, I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully, I’ll continue living up to your words!’

Kapoor and Renner had previously worked together in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol but they never featured on the screen together. Rennervations will mark their first onscreen appearance together.