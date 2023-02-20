Investigating on, after mother reveals schoolgirl’s connections to drug pushers

Another student here has admitted that she was a drug gang’s ‘carrier’ and that she had used drugs, including MDMA, since the seventh grade. The girl also admitted that she was being held captive by people she had met on Instagram.

The teenager from Class 9 allegedly served as an Ecstasy courier for the drug group for three years. She became a part of the peddling through the folks she had met on Instagram.

Also, the girl told the authorities that drug dealers were passing drugs close to the school. She also informed them of a drug-selling Instagram network that also includes children.

The incident was discovered after the girl’s mother saw cut marks left behind by a blade on the girl’s hand. The girl was being followed to school by the mother, who had grown suspicious. She observed the girl conversing with strangers.

The girl frequently left her house around 6:30 pm and didn’t get back until 11:30 pm. The mother told the school administration about the girl’s answers because she was also not providing appropriate ones.

The women and social activists have complained to the Kozhikode City Medical College Police Station’s Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Childline. The latter has started an investigation.

A Class 8 girl student from the village of Azhiyoor in the Vatakara taluk of the Kozhikode district was reportedly coerced by a drug gang into being a drug courier. The kid who was detained for enticing her into the scam had not been found to be guilty, informed the police at the time.