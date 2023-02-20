Police report says, head constable killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

In the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police officer was killed by suspected Maoists, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday night while head constable Maniram Vetti, who is assigned to the Dantewada Police Line, was travelling to Belchar village to attend a wedding.

The suspect Maoists killed Vetti by hacking him to death while he was present at the wedding, the police said.

The head constable, a resident of Gumalnar village in the Dantewada district, was on a four-day leave, additional superintendent of police RK Bermna in Dantewada informed.

‘He came back from Visakhapatnam after his training and went to attend a wedding ceremony of his brother without any prior notice. The police personnel posted in districts like Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur were given strict instructions not to leave headquarters without prior notice,’ according to the ASP. However, Vetti disobeyed the orders and left the station without giving any notice.

ASP Bermna said that, they arrived quickly after learning of the incident, and a search operation is currently being carried out in the nearby jungles to find the accused.