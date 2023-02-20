Tension rises after police officer hurt, TDP leader’s vehicle set ablaze in Gannavaram, AP

After the vehicle of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Koneru Sandeep was allegedly set on fire by criminals on Monday, unrest broke out in the Andhra Pradesh suburb of Gannavaram. Sandeep has been actively involved in the Gannavaram constituency, which is the mandal headquarters and is a part of Vijayawada in Krishna district.

The miscreants even destroyed a TDP office nearby. Following the violence, which included stone-throwing, there were significant police deployments.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which is led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, is accused by the TDP of torching Koneru Sandeep’s vehicle and destroying its party office.

Recently, there have been a number of reported stone-pelting incidents in the area. During the stone-pelting incident, one circle officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.