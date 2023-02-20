Will pray for total destruction of nonbelievers: Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi, an actor and politician, declared that he had ‘no love’ for atheists and that he will pray for their ‘complete destruction’ if they violate believers’ rights.

On the occasion of Sivaratri festivities, the former member of parliament voiced his opinion.

Suresh Gopi began a diatribe against sceptics, saying that he loves and respects the Gods and texts of all religions.

‘I can state with confidence that I do not love unbelievers. Any authority that threatens to violate a believer’s rights will not receive my forgiveness. Before the ‘sreekovil’ (sanctum sanctorum), I will pray for their complete annihilation (sanctum sanctorum. Everyone ought to carry it out,’ Gopi stated.

The actor, who is well-known for his verbose movie monologues, issued a caution to atheists, advising them to ‘keep clear of even the edge of the religious community.’

‘Our faith forbids doing damage to others. But under no circumstances should anyone who disparages our religion, its institutions, and its practises be allowed to live a peaceful and happy existence.’

‘It would become political if I named such individuals. But, such individuals should not even enter the boundaries of the community of believers. They should not try to infiltrate and instead go their separate ways,’ said Gopi, a BJP candidate from Thrissur who ran in the 2019 general elections.