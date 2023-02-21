4 family members including 2 children hurt in an acid attack in Odisha.

In the Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday, a guy, the husband of one of the women, is accused of throwing acid at a family, injuring four people in total: two women, two children.

As the man went to his father-in-law’s residence in Santaragadia in the Nilagiri region to pick up his second wife, the incident took place at Vimpura Village under Sadar Police Station.

Rana threw acid at the woman when she declined to accompany him. She was rescued by her older sister, who also sustained burn wounds.

The son and daughter of the older sister were also hurt by the acid attack.

The four injured were brought to the close-by district headquarters hospital while the man fled.

The two kids’ and their mother’s conditions were pronounced as stable, but the second wife of the accused man was transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition.

Chandan Rana has been identified as the suspect and will be detained shortly.

A mere one and a half months prior, the accused wed the family’s younger sister in a temple and brought her to his village. She left the location, though, after learning that he was already married and had kids.

Jogesh Mandal, the woman’s brother, said that Rana concealed his prior marriage from his sister.