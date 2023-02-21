85-year-old woman killed by an alligator in Florida in a fresh alligator attack

An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in Florida on Monday in a new alligator incident. The same was disclosed by state wildlife officials, who also stated that the alligator had been captured. A report of an alligator bite in Florida’s St. Lucie County prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office to respond. According to the department, a nuisance alligator trapper was utilised to catch the animal after the woman’s body was found.

‘The victim’s family and friends are in our thoughts and hearts,’ according to a statement from an agency official.

A four-foot-long alligator was taken out of a Brooklyn lake in New York earlier on Sunday, according to city officials. Officials said that the alligator was ‘very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates.’

Alligators are commonly seen out during spring and summer season looking for food as their metabolism increases. In August last year, an 88-year-old woman died after being attacked by an alligator in South Carolina.