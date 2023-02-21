Deal on climate diplomacy of European Union suspended as nuclear dispute deepens

Due to an escalating dispute over the role of nuclear energy in the green transition, European Union countries did not adopt conclusions on climate diplomacy that were scheduled for adoption on Monday, according to EU officials.

The controversy is the most recent development in a conflict between France and other nations who want more EU policies to support nuclear energy’s role in reducing CO2 emissions and those like Germany and Spain who warn this could divert attention from efforts to significantly expand renewable energy.

Discussions about new EU renewable energy targets have already been delayed, and a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline has been threatened. The debate centres on hydrogen produced from nuclear or renewable energy. Some EU officials worry that it might affect other green energy regulations, which could delay the passage of laws required to achieve EU climate targets.

Josep Borrell, the head of the EU’s foreign policy, said of the climate conclusions on Monday: “There are outstanding obstacles, but they will be resolved.