Elections in Meghalaya’s Sohiong postponed after a candidate passes away from heart attack

Following the unfortunate death of the United Democratic Party candidate from the seat, the election for the Sohiong constituency in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district is likely to be postponed, informed the Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor on Monday.

The 60 House members will be chosen on February 27. The voting will take place on March 2.

‘A candidate for the Sohiong seat named HDR Lyngdoh passed away in the hospital from a heart arrest. The voting procedure in the district is likely to be postponed,’ reported PTI, Kharkongor.

Former state home minister Lyngdoh served as the constituencies representative for a number of terms.