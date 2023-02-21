Here is the timings, schedule and ticket price of all Vande Bharat Express trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways had introduced its first Vande Bharat Express in 2019. The first train was on the New Delhi- Varanasi route. Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train. At present, Vande Bharat Express runs on 10 routes across India.

Here is the full list:

New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: This train halts at Kanpur and Allahabad. It departs from New Delhi at 6am and reaches Varanasi at 2pm, and leaves Varanasi at 3pm and reaches New Delhi at 11pm. It does not operate on Monday and Thursday.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express: This train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi. It is also known to be India’s first vegetarian train, as there’s no meat and eggs on the menu.

It operates six days a week except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi at 6am and reaches Katra at 2pm. The train leaves Katra at 3pm and reaches New Delhi at 11pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

Gandhinagar – Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: This train was launched in September 2022. It stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction. This train operates six days a week except Sunday.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

New Delhi – Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: This train was inaugurated in October 2022. This train stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib.

This train operates six days a week except Friday. It departs from New Delhi railway station at 5:50am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11am. It departs from Amb Anadaura at 1pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:25pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

Chennai – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: This is South India’s first Vande Bharat Express train. It was launched in November 2022. This train stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru.

It operates all week except Wednesday. It departs from Chennai at 5:50am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20pm, and departs from Mysuru at 1:05pm and arrives in Chennai at 7:30pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

Nagpur – Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: It was launched in December 2022.This train stops at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia and operates all days of the week except Saturday. Departing from Nagpur at 2:05pm, it reaches Bilaspur at 7:35pm. The train departs from Bilaspur Junction at 6.45am and reaches Nagpur Junction at 12.15pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: This is West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express. The train was launched in December 2022. It stops at Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, and Barsoi.

The train operates all week except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 5:55am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25pm. The train will then depart from New Jalpaiguri at 3:05pm and will reach Howrah at 10:35pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: This high-speed train makes stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry. The train operates six days a week except Sunday. It departs from Secunderabad at 3pm and reaches Vizag at 11.30pm. The return journey will begin from Vizag at 5:45am and end at Secunderabad at 2:15pm, covering the distance in 8.5 hours.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: This train stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. This train operates six days a week except Wednesday. It departs from Mumbai at 4:05pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40pm, and departs from Solapur at 6:05am and reaches Mumbai at 12:35pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: This train halts at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road. The train operates on all days except Tuesday. It leaves Mumbai at 6.20am and reaches its destination Shirdi at 11.40am. It departs from Shirdi at 5:25pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50pm.

Ticket cost: Ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.