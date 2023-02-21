Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains till March 4: Full list

Lucknow: The North Eastern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel and divert several trains. Several trains running on the Mailani-Gorakhpur route were cancelled. These trains were cancelled due to the non-interlocking and doubling work on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway..
List of cancelled trains:
05492: Mailani- Sitapur Express (March 1 to March 3)
22531: Chhapra-Mathura Express (20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March)
22532: Mathura-Chhapra Express (20, 24, 27 February, 01 and 03 March)
15010: Mailani- Gorakhpur Express (February 21- March 4)
15009: Gorakhpur- Mailani Express (February 20 to March 3)
05085: MLN-LJN Express (March 1 to March 3)
05086: LJN-MLN Express (March 1 to March 3)
05491: Mailani- Sitapur Express (March 1 to March 3)
15069: Gorakhpur-Aishbagh Express (February 20 to March 4)
12532: Lucknow Jn-Gorakhpur Express (February 20 to March 3)
15054: Lucknow Jn – Chhapra Express (February 26 to March 2)
List of diverted trains:
02564: New Delhi-Barauni special train (February 20 to March 02)
02570: Darbhanga special train (February 21 to March 03)
02569: Darbhanga-New Delhi special train (February 21 to March 03)
02563: Barauni-New Delhi special train (February 20 to March 02)
12591: Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express (25 February 2023)
12566: New Delhi-Darbhanga Express (February 27 to March 02, 2023)
22922: Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express (28 February)
05087: Mailani to Daligani Express (March 1 to 3)
