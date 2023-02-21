M&M’s are in the news after a man claims to have found the biggest M&M in the world

M&Ms are currently in the headlines, and for an odd reason. As a man claimed to have discovered the largest M&M in the world, the colourful, bite-sized chocolates started making the rounds on Twitter. When he posted about his discovery on social media, even Guinness World Records couldn’t help but respond.

On Twitter, a person by the name of Fintan Walsh shared the article. Walsh could be seen clutching a large blue M&M in addition to a normal-sized green M&M in the photograph.

‘Hi @GWR. I have the biggest M&M in the world. What’s the next step for us?’ he wrote in the caption of the post.

The Guinness World Records was quick to respond to Walsh’s post on Twitter. They replied saying, ‘That’s not an M&M that’s a boulder.’

M&M, the mini, button-shaped candies were invented in 1941. Each M&M has the letter ‘m’ printed in lower case in white on one side.