Raids conducted at 72 locations as NIA cracks down on gangster-terror nexus

In connection with a gangster investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 72 locations nationwide. In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR, the raids are currently taking place.

NIA officers are conducting a raid on an arms supplier’s residence in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. These weapons, which came from Pakistan, were found during the raids, according to NIA sources.

According to sources speaking to India Today, the NIA questioned numerous members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Neeraj Bawana gangs, and the information obtained during the questioning was used to launch the raids. The Tuesday raids resulted in the recovery of numerous weapons.

According to sources, the central agency has conducted four rounds of raids in the gangster case and has gathered information on Pakistan’s ISI and nexus with gangsters. The strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has resulted in the arrest and indictment of numerous gangsters. These gangsters left behind a huge weapons, which was later found.

The NIA conducted raids at more than 50 locations across five states in October of last year with the goal of breaking up the link between terrorists, gangsters, and drug traffickers. The organisation declared that it would keep destroying terror networks as well as their financial and logistical infrastructure.