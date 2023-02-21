Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower today. The BSE Sensex fell 18.82 points or 0.03% to end at 60,672.72. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 17.90 points or 0.10% to settle at 17,826.70. Losses in IT and financial shares weighed upon the Indian equity indices. Though gains in oil and gas and financial stocks restricted the fall.

Top gainers in the market include NTPC, Britannia, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC. The top losers in the market include Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wipro, TCS and UltraTech Cement.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Overall market breadth was negative as 1,991 shares slipped down and 1,461 stocks rose on BSE.