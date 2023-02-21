Temperature increases endanger wheat harvest; government issues warning

Even though February is still not over, the northwest region of India is experiencing a significant increase in temperature, prompting the meteorological department to issue an advisory.

Farmers are worried about the potential danger this temperature rise poses to their standing wheat crop.

The maximum temperature may drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the region covering Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat over the next three days due to the movement of a lower level anti-cyclone towards the northern portions of the central Arabian Sea, with no further significant changes expected.

However, over several areas of the northwest and west India, the maximum temperature is likely to stay above average by about seven degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The impact of this temperature increase was estimated by the government to have the potential to affect wheat production. Already rising wheat prices are being curbed by the government’s release of its reserve stock onto the open market.

Due to the current climate, the metrological department warned that the higher daytime temperatures could have a negative impact on wheat, which is sensitive to temperature and is approaching the reproductive growth period. A loss in yield results from high temperatures during the flowering and maturing stages.

Similar effects might be felt by other standing crops and horticultural goods.

In order to assist farmers in coping with the effects of higher temperatures, the weather office has also issued advisories. The advice advised adding mulch to the area between two rows of vegetable crops to preserve soil moisture and maintain soil temperature.