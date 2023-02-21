Vistara airlines to resume flights to this country

Mumbai: India based air carrier, Vistara airlines has decided to resume flight service to Sri Lanka. The air carrier will resume daily flights between Mumbai and Colombo starting from March 1.

Vistara airlines has also decided to operate flights on the Mumbai- Mauritius route from March 26. The airline will operate five flights a week on the route. It will deploy its A321 aircraft with three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy) for the service. Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.