Yamaha launches Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid in India

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Yamaha India has launched the 2023 version of the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid in markets. The new 125cc hybrid scooter range has been updated with E20 fuel ready and OBD2 compliant petrol engines. In addition, these scooters get factory-fitted Yamaha’s Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App.

2023 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: Yamaha has introduced the disc variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid with an all-new Dark Matt Blue color. The scooter is powered by a BS6 OBD2 compliant 125 cc petrol engine with fuel injection technology, it generates power output of 8.1 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is equipped with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The scooter is priced at Rs 91,030 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Know different types of Railways stations in India

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid: The scooter is offered in Dark Matt Blue color. It equipped with the same OBD2 compliant 125 cc petrol engine with similar power and torque as the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid while priced at Rs 89,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid: This scooter features Automatic Stop & Start system and Side stand engine cut-off switch as standard. The scooter comes at a price tag of Rs 93,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi).