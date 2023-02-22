AAP’s Shelly Oberoi wins the race for mayor of Delhi

MCD officials declared, AAP’s Shelly Oberoi defeated the BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes to win the election for mayor of Delhi.

Of of the 266 votes cast, Oberoi received 150 votes, while Gupta received 116. The Civic Center hosted the election.

Moreover, Shelly is the first female mayor of Delhi’s combined Municipal Corporation. When the MCD was divided into three parts in 2011, Rajni Abbi was the last woman to be elected to the position of leadership.

As the preceding elections were delayed due to a commotion about the voting rights being granted to nominated members, Delhi corporation mayor election was finished in the fourth attempt.

Following the highest court’s directive, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena approved convening the municipal House last week in order to hold the mayoral election.

The top court mandated on February 17 that a notice convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) within 24 hours be issued in order to set the date of elections for the position of mayor, the position of deputy mayor, and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.