30 mice reportedly cured of Alzheimer’s employing a new molecule developed by Israeli scientists

Israeli researchers claim to have used a recently created chemical to cure Alzheimer’s in mice. Thirty Alzheimer’s-affected mice were given an artificial molecule by the researchers and all of them recovered and regained full cognitive function. Researchers from Ben-Gurion University conducted the study, which was published in the journal Translational Neurodegeneration.

Professor Varda Shoshan-Barmatz, the study’s primary author, told the Times of Israel on Tuesday, February 21, ‘We are adopting a totally different approach than efforts at Alzheimer’s drugs that we have seen so far.’

‘Most are trying to address plaque that forms in the brain, but we are addressing dysfunction elsewhere. And we’re optimistic. Mice who had Alzheimer’s and received our molecule and then underwent tests had the same cognitive abilities as mice who’d never had Alzheimer’s,’ Professor Barmatz added.

The Times of Israel article claimed that the chemical looked to have been successful without considerably lowering the amount of plaque, which Barmatz believed suggested that scientists may have been unduly preoccupied on the plaque.

Despite the fact that mitochondrial dysfunction has been associated with Alzheimer’s, no therapeutic candidates are currently focusing on mitochondria.