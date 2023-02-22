Know how to reapply for PAN Card

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The first 5 characters are always alphabets, followed by 4 numerals and another alphabet. Along with the Aadhaar Card, the PAN card is one of the most important documents in India. The laminated plastic card issued by the Income Tax Department (I-T department) is popularly known as PAN card and is a very important financial document.

If you have misplaced or lost your PAN card, you can apply for a duplicate PAN online or offline. You can also download an electronic PAN card or e-PAN card from the IT department’s e-filing portal.

If the PAN Card is lost then one should file a complaint with local police station and obtain a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to ensure that your PAN cannot be used fraudulently by anyone.

Also Read: Poco launches latest C-series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Steps to apply for a Duplicate PAN Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website TIN-NSDL.

Step 2: Now choose the application type as ‘Changes or correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN card (No changes in existing PAN data)’.

Step 3: Fill up the information marked as mandatory such as name, date of birth, and mobile number. Now, submit it.

Step 4: A token number will be generated and will be sent to the applicant’s registered email for future use. Now, Continue with filing the application.

Step 5: Fill out all of the fields on the ‘Personal Details’ page. You can choose between three modes of PAN application submission: physically submitting application documents, digitally submitting through e-KYC, and e-signing.

Step 6: If you forward application documents physically: Following application payment, an acknowledgment form will be generated, which must be printed along with the self-attested relevant documents such as a driving licence, Aadhaar, voter ID, certificate of birth, Passport, matriculation certificate, and so on. These should be registered post to the PAN services unit of NSDL and mention ‘Acknowledgement No.-xxxx – Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for changes or correction in PAN data’ on the top of the envelope.

Step 7: Submit digitally through e-KYC and e-sign: Aadhaar is required in order to use this service. An OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number to verify the information provided. When submitting the final form, a digital signature will be required to e-sign the form.

Step 8: Submit scanned images through e-sign : Aadhaar card is also mandatory for availing of this option.

You must submit/upload scanned images of your passport photo, signature, and other documents. Following the upload of the documents, an OTP will be generated to authenticate the application form.

Step 9: You must choose between a physical PAN card and an electronic PAN card. A valid email address will be required for e-PAN cards. Fill up the contact details and the document information and submit the application.

Step 10: You will be redirected to the payment page. An acknowledgment receipt will be generated once the payment is completed. Within 15-20 working days, the PAN card will be issued.

How to Reapply For PAN Card Offline:

Step 1: Download and print the ‘Request for new PAN card or/and changes or Correction in PAN Data’ form.

Step 2: Fill out the form with BLOCK letters. Fill out the form completely and sign the appropriate boxes.

Step 3: Individual applicants must attach and carefully cross-sign two passport-size photographs.

Step 4: The form will be sent to the NSDL facilitation centre along with payment, proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of PAN. Following payment, a printed acknowledgment form is generated, which can be used to track the PAN card’s status.

Step 5: The application will be processed further by the Income-tax PAN services unit. After the department receives the application, the duplicate PAN card will be sent out within two weeks.