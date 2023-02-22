Lancet study finds deadlier mpox virus in people with advanced HIV

An advanced stage of immunosuppressed HIV-positive individuals have been identified to carry a severe variant of the mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox. The study, which was featured in The Lancet journal, emphasised that 15% of people who contracted the virus died as a result.

The paper emphasises that ’emerging findings imply worse clinical outcomes and increased mortality in patients with more advanced HIV.’ After reports of unusually severe mpox infections, Professor Chloe Orkin of Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS trust conducted the study with colleagues. In all, 382 instances were looked at for the study.

On Twitter, the scientist explained defining symptoms. ‘Skin rash was prolonged. The hallmark feature of this severe disseminated form of MPOX was large coalescing and necrotising lesions which occurred in 93 per cent of those who died. Sepsis occurred in 89 per cent of those who died and respiratory symptoms in 85 per cent,’ Orkin tweeted.

Researchers noted that among the 85 patients began, an immunological reconstitution inflammatory syndrome to mpox was suspected in 21 (25%) of them, of whom 12 (57%) passed away. 367 of the 382 overall cases involved men.

Last year, the multi-country mpox outbreak caused great anxiety because specialists feared a new pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus that was once primarily restricted to Africa has been linked to more than 85,000 cases as of February 15. Of the total cases, 84,590 patients were registered in areas where mpox had never previously been reported.