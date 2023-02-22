Popular Malayalam actress-anchor Subi Suresh passes away

Popular Malayalam Television actor and anchor Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday. She was 34. She was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi.

By making her debut through television programmes, Subi Suresh made quite a mark as a comedian. She also excelled as a character artist in a few Malayalam movies. She started her career as an anchor on the famous Malayalam comedy show ‘Cinemala’ on Asianet. She became a well-known face among Malayalis after hosting a show for kids called ‘Kuttipattalam’ on Surya TV.

Subi who was known for her quick wit and humour started off as a dancer and comedian in various stage shows. She soon went on to host shows like Mazhavil Manorama’s ‘Made for Each Other’. Her quick wit and humour were well received by the Malayali audience. She was a product of Cochin Kalabhavan, which is a grooming center for aspiring artists for learning performance arts. She also acted in several popular films like ‘Grihanathan’, ‘Thaksara Lahala’, ‘Elsamma Enna Aankutty’, ‘Drama’, ‘Kaaryasthan’.