Rahul Gandhi calls BJP as a ‘class bully’ who ‘thinks it knows everything’

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, claimed today that the BJP was like a ‘class bully’ who do not respect anyone because he believed he knew everything.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Shillong, Mr. Gandhi also denounced the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the group was vying for office in Meghalaya in order to bring the BJP to power there.

‘The BJP-RSS is comparable to a bully in a classroom who disregards everyone else and acts as though he knows everything. Together, we must combat them,’ said he.

He declared that the Congress would not permit the BJP to damage the language, culture, or heritage of Meghalaya.

Mr. Gandhi pointed to the traditional jacket he was sporting and said to the crowd, ‘I’m wearing it out of respect for your tradition and culture. This jacket reflects my behaviour. But if I came here and insulted your faith, culture, history, and language like the Prime Minister does by donning this jacket, I would be disrespecting you.’ In the same sentence, Mr. Gandhi also denounced the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, bringing up the violent crimes and frauds that have occurred in West Bengal.

‘You are aware of the TMC’s violent past and the con games played in West Bengal. You are familiar with their customs. The goal of their massive financial investment in the Goa elections was to support the BJP. In Meghalaya, that is exactly the plan. The TMC’s goal in Meghalaya is to support and bring into power the BJP’ He claimed.

Additionally, Mr. Gandhi claimed that the state’s MDA administration, which is led by Conrad K. Sangma, was corrupt.