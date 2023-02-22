Recent earthquake shakes Turkey-Syria border, killing six people

Two weeks after a massive earthquake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, authorities reported on Tuesday that six people were killed in the most recent earthquake to hit the border region of Turkey and Syria.

The earthquake that occurred on Monday was centred near the Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon. It struck as rescue efforts for the earlier, devastating earthquake were coming to an end.

Turkish monitors recorded the quake’s magnitude as 6.4, while seismological agencies in the United States and Europe assigned it a magnitude of 6.3.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Antakya on February 6 was followed by 90 aftershocks, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), causing additional trauma for the city’s homeless and tent-dwelling citizens.

‘This seems to be one of the omens of the end of the world. I had the impression that we would pass away and be buried here,’ said Murat Vural, a blacksmith of 47 years old.