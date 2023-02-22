Shoaib Akhtar admits that, he declined the opportunity to lead Pakistan in 2002.

Shoaib Akhtar, a former Pakistani sprinter, has disclosed that he was given the chance to captain his country in 2002 but turned it down. Akhtar has 444 wickets to his name. He played at the highest level for 14 years after making his international debut for Pakistan in 1997.

Akhtar went on to say that he wasn’t physically capable of participating in all of the games, so he declined to play in order to put the team’s interests ahead of his own. Akhtar, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 1997 while playing for Wasim Akram, has played for Pakistan under a number of different captains.

Akhtar said, ‘I wasn’t fit enough’. ‘Three out of the five matches I could play. In 2002, I was given the chance to serve as captain, but if I had accepted, my playing career would have lasted only 1.5 to 2 years.’

‘My teammates had my back, but the board was shaky. There was poor management everywhere. Pakistan also had experienced poor leadership at the time’ Added he.

Shoaib Akhtar criticised his nation’s acceptance of mediocrity as well.

Every individual in charge is mediocre when your culture tolerates it, he continued. ‘The level of mediocrity keeps rising. You can observe the current situation. Do we currently have any controllable resources? Nothing. Everyone flees from accountability.’

Akhtar sustained multiple injuries throughout the course of his 14-year international career, many of which required him to miss significant amounts of time. Despite this, he participated in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20I matches for Pakistan, taking 178, 247, and 19 wickets, respectively.