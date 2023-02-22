Sisodia suffers major setback as centre approves charges against him for spying on rivals

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, will be prosecuted under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) spying case, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) request for permission to prosecute was approved by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who then forwarded it to the MHA.

The CBI had requested permission to file a FIR against Sisodia, who oversees the Delhi government’s Vigilance division. After the AAP took over as Delhi’s government in 2015, the Feedback Unit was established under this division.

A political conflict broke out weeks earlier after a CBI report alleged that the FBU was engaged in political snooping. According to the central agency, AAP proposed creating the FBU to gather pertinent data and feedback regarding how various departments, autonomous bodies, and institutions under the control of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi operate (GNCTD). According to the statement, the unit began operations in 2016 with a budget of Rs 1 crore set aside for secret service expenses.

Although no agenda note was distributed, it was claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal during a Cabinet meeting in 2015. According to the CBI, no L-G approval was required for any appointments to the FBU.

When granting the CBI’s request, Delhi L-G VK Saxena criticised the AAP government for making a ‘well-conceived attempt to establish an extraneous and parallel covert agency with broad snooping and trespassing powers, without any legislative, judicial, or executive oversight whatsoever.’

Manish Sisodia is one of the main accused in the CBI and Enforcement District (ED) investigation into the now-retracted excise policy of the Delhi government.