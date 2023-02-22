Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended lower on Wednesday. Concerns over hawkish central bank action and increased geopolitical tensions between Russia and the US influenced investors.

BSE Sensex crashed 928 points or 1.53% to end at 59,744.98 at close NSE Nifty plunged 272 points or 1.53% to settle at 17,554.30. This was the indices’ biggest one-day fall in a month.

Also Read: National Stock Exchange extends trading hours

Top gainers in the market were ITC and Bajaj Auto. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel . The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closed 1% lower each.