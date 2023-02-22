The official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi is all set for its nationwide release

The official Hindi adaptation of SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi is about to be released across the country. Sreenivas Bellamkonda makes his significant Bollywood debut in the film, which was produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada under the banner of Pen Studios. SS Rajamouli premiered the film in Hyderabad when he opened the mahurat for it.

The Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi captured audiences’ attention with its raw passion and depiction of the exploitation of immigrants who come to India from distant lands and live without a formal identity.

The massively budgeted, extensively filmed Hindi adaptation, which stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda and was directed by VV Vinayak, has finally concluded production and is preparing for a broad release.

While details are under wraps at the moment, it’s rumoured that the makers will be making a big announcement soon, much to the excitement of fans. While Sreenivas Bellamkonda will reprise Prabhas’ role in the action-drama, the makers have kept the identity of the leading lady under wraps and will also make that announcement in a grand manner.