The seventh nuclear test by North Korea could occur this year

South Korean lawmakers on Wednesday informed by citing intelligence authorities that, North Korea could test-fire intercontinental ballistic missiles at a normal angle and carry out its seventh nuclear test this year to polish its nuclear and missile capabilities.

The lawmakers stated following a briefing by Seoul’s National Intelligence Service that although the isolated nation has only so far conducted ICBM tests on lofted trajectories, it has already secured capabilities to launch them at a normal angle, which it might do to put pressure on the United States (NIS).

Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee said, North Korea is also likely to launch a surveillance satellite this year in accordance with its prior warnings.