UAE announces new launch date for first Arab long-duration astronaut mission

Dubai: new launch date and time for the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission was announced. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the UAE has announced the date.

The mission will now take off on February 27 at 10.45am (UAE time). UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and 3 others were originally scheduled to take off to the International Space Station on February 26. The decision to delay the mission by 24 hours was taken after the mission’s Flight Readiness Review (FRR).

Also Read: New intercity bus services announced in UAE

The team will spend up to six months at the space station before returning to Earth. They will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carried by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will make the UAE only the 11th country to send an astronaut on a long-term mission to space.