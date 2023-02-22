Venice’s gondolas remain halted in the mud due to low tides and the absence of rain.

Due to low tides and a lack of precipitation, gondolas were left stranded along a number of Venice’s famous canals this week, leaving potential tourists high and dry.

In the UNESCO World Heritage Site, tourists sailing on deeper, busier canals passed historic palazzos’ exposed foundations while in smaller ones, abandoned boats rested on silty mud flats.

Despite the fact that the Italian city is more renowned for its high tides, which frequently flood St. Mark’s Square, it also has low tides, which can be challenging for both tourists and water ambulances.

Alvise Papa, the director of Venice’s tidal predicting centre, told AFP on Tuesday that the incident was ‘quite typical.’

Low tides alone are insufficient to cause the canals to dry up, but this year’s low tides are coupled by high air pressure, which shields from inclement weather.