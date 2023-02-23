Alleged remarks against PM Modi: SC grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Supreme Court granted interim bail till Tuesday to Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday, who was arrested by Assam Police in connection with an FIR filed over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The apex court asked the Delhi Dwarka Court to release Khera after granting him bail.

It also sent notices to states asking them to combine all FIRs filed against the Congress leader. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice M R Shah and Justice P S Narasimha specially assembled at 3 pm to hear the matter after senior advocate Singhvi mentioned the matter at 2 pm. ‘In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applies for regular bail before jurisdictional court, till the next date of listing, petitioner shall be released on interim bail by the Magistrate at Delhi where he is to be produced this evening for transit remand’, the court ordered.

