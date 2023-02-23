Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: Gold is trading lower on Wednesday as a result of negative global cues. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,882 per 10 gram, down Rs 201 or 0.36%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 109 at Rs 65,329 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,823.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,833.10.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 523 trains today: Full list

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading lower by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 41,440 per 8 gram.