Due to allegations made against son of CM Eknath Shinde, FIR registered against Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had threatened his life, prompting Thane city police to file a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against him late on Wednesday night.

According to a police official, a case has been opened at the Kapurbawdi police station under IPC sections 153(A) (promote disharmony between different groups, religions, etc.), 500 (defamation), and other pertinent sections.

According to him, the FIR was founded on a complaint submitted by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde.

In a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, Raut claimed that Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde had given Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill him.