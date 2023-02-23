Stock Market: Equity indices end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended Thursday’s session marginally lower. The NSE Nifty fell 43.05 points or 0.25% to end at 17,511.25. BSE Sensex plunged 139.18 points or 0.23% to settle at 59,605.80. About 1570 shares advanced, 1776 shares declined, and 152 shares remained unchanged in the market. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dipped 0.4%, while the BSE SmallCap index added 0.06%.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Motors. The top losers were Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, NTPC , Titan, Divis Lab and IndusInd Bank.