BJP councillors attacked Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, claims AAP

The Delhi mayor, Shelly Oberoi, was allegedly attacked by BJP council members during the Municipal House meeting, according to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, an AAP MLA, posted a video of three woman Delhi Police officers standing close to Shelly Oberoi on Twitter.

Bhardwaj thanks the three woman police officers in the video for saving Oberoi, who was allegedly attacked by BJP council members.

When asked how she became hurt, one of the female officers pointed to her hand and said that a BJP councillor bit it while she was trying to escort Oberoi to safety. The woman officer declined to identify the assailant.

The woman officer continued by saying that she attempted to restrain the BJP council members as soon as they began to assault Oberoi. One of the BJP council members bit her hand during the process.

The three female officers were also thanked by Shelly Oberoi, who added that such ‘hooliganism’ would not be tolerated in the House.