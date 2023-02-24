Coal production in India surge by 16% during April-January

New Delhi: Coal production in India has surged by 16% during April 2022 to January 2023. As per the data released by the Union Coal ministry, domestic coal production has increased to 698 MT during the period .

In this period, Coal India Limited own production has also gone up by over 15%to over 550 MT from over 478 MT. The Coal Ministry has fixed the production target of 1.31 billion tonnes for financial year 2025 and the same is to go up to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030.

During January this year, Coal India Ltd has registered a growth of 11.44%, whereas Singareni Collieries Company Limited registered a growth of 13.93%. The Ministry added that of the top 37 coal producing mines, 28 mines produced more than 100% and the output of three mines stood between 80 and 100% during last month.