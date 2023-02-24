‘I sense huge support for BJP, NDPP’: PM Modi says Northeast is punishing Congress for its sins

Dimapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the previous Congress governments stating that they considered all states in the Northeast as ATMs and added that the entire region is now ‘punishing’ the grand old party for its ‘sins’. The Prime Minister also lauded the work done by the BJP government at the Centre and said that it has changed the political thinking for the northeast.

‘I can sense huge support for the BJP and NDPP. There is so much support for the BJP-NDPP government in Nagaland because we are working tirelessly with a resolution of the development of the northeast. The Congress and its partners have been following the policy of taking votes and keep forgetting about doing anything for the welfare of the people. Congress leaders in Delhi have a habit of not looking at Nagaland. Congress and its allies never gave importance to stability and prosperity in the state. There was always political instability during the Congress rule’, PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally here.

‘Congress always ruled the Nagaland government through remote control from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress indulged in familial politics. So, the entire northeast along with Nagaland is punishing Congress for its sins’, he added. Quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi about the distribution of government money for the public, the Prime Minister said that earlier the 15 paise which reached the public also did not make it to the Northeast region, while after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, every single rupee reaches the ground in the region.

‘The NDA government has changed the political thinking in New Delhi for the northeast. Congress always considered the Northeast its ATM. The government money did not reach the people here, but the treasury of the corrupt parties. There was a former Prime Minister from Congress who used to say that when he sends Rs 1, only 15 paisa reaches the public. But this 15 paisa also did not reach earlier to the northeast’, he said. ‘Today, the Central government is giving free ration to thousands of families in Nagaland. This is happening because we don’t consider the 8 states of the Northeast as ATMs as the Congress party did. For us, the 8 Northeast states are ‘Ashta Lakshmi’‘, he added. PM Modi said that the BJP has attacked corruption with the help of technology. ‘It was unimaginable 10 years ago that the situation can change in the northeast. But the BJP has launched an attack on corruption with the power of technology. Today, every single rupee sent from Delhi is reaching your bank account’, he added.

During the Prime Minister’s address, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, Secretary General NDPP Abu Metha, BJP In-Charge Nagaland Nalin Kohli, BJP Candidates Tovihoto Ayemi, Jacob Zhimomi, NDPP candidates Zhaleo Rio, Hekani Jakhalu and Moatoshi Longkumer were present. Nagaland will go to Assembly polls on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2 along with Tripura and Meghalaya.